Letter: A serious accident waiting to happen on residential stretch of Route 7

To the editor: I am writing regarding an urgent issue impacting the safety of both our Walden Village community, as well as Berkshire Meadows, our neighboring community.
The only exit out of both communities is onto Route 7 and is an accident waiting to happen. Vehicles traveling northbound on Route 7 come over the crest of a hill right before our exit street (Walden Lane) and cannot be seen until they are just a couple hundred feet away. Similarly, vehicles traveling southbound on Route 7 come around a sharp curve and can’t be seen until they are right upon you. Cars traveling at high speeds, in both directions, are at the crossing within split seconds, and this has led to a number of extremely close calls on an ongoing basis. The logical solution would be, of course, a traffic light. However, short of that, permanent speed limit signs, accompanied by flashing vehicle speed indicators on both sides of the road (before the northbound crest of the hill and at the beginning of the southbound road curve), to slow speeders down, would be most helpful.
A couple of years ago the Berkshire aide to then state Sen. Adam Hines visited the site and assured me that the Massachusetts Department of Traffic and the mayor’s office would be following up with another traffic survey to see if a traffic light or other safety device is warranted. Given COVID and change in administration, to date, this has not taken place. It is now time for this issue to be addressed before a serious accident occurs at this intersection.
Bruce Misher, Pittsfield