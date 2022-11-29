To the editor: For those who are still convinced that the 2020 election was stolen, here’s some free advice: Next election, volunteer to be an election judge, poll watcher or some other role.
Spend a day with your neighbors making this tedious miracle happen, and perhaps you will begin to appreciate how airtight the voting system is that we enjoy. If you are who you say you are, and your address is credible, you will get to cast your vote.
If enough believers in the “big lie” worked an election, we could move their misguided cause back to its last known address: on the fringes.
Joseph Lipa, Pittsfield