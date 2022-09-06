To the editor: About a month ago, I noticed several people who are homeless sleeping in front of the Berkshire Athenaeum.
I am very aware that there is an issue with homelessness in Pittsfield as well as all of Berkshire County. There are shelters as well as ongoing projects to address this issue. However, I have noticed that up to six-plus people with all of their stuff have rolled out bedding to camp in front of the library. On at least two occasions, I have seen families from out of state looking to go into the library for information but have been intimidated by the group out in front. They did not go into the library but turned away and left.
Numerous times, I have noticed people come from the back of the library. They have just used the area behind the library as a toilet. The library does not have the necessary hygiene facilities to support this activity.
I support the shelters and the current ongoing initiatives to help the homeless population, but I do not support using the area in front of the city library as a camping area. Something needs to be done to end it. I know that I do not have the answer to this situation but do know the current status quo cannot continue. The mayor, City Council, appropriate service providers and leaders from the homeless population must meet to solve these issues. I am hoping that this situation is resolved in a timely way.
Pat Sheely, Pittsfield