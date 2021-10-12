To the editor: After reading the letter “Diaper need a hidden crisis hitting families in need" in the Oct. 8 Eagle, I just had to share what myself and other mothers have done in the past and still do.
During the last couple of baby showers I have attended, I ended up being embarrassed when the young mothers opened my gift of cloth diapers and rubber pants, after they’ve shown so much appreciation for all the pampers they’ve received. The other women very graciously help her out by telling her they make great burping cloths.
My brother is 20 years my junior, so I was 20 when I saw my mother use cloth diapers on my brother. When I had my children, I was well aware of how to change them with cloth diapers. (I have thought of putting it on YouTube for all the young mothers and fathers who have never seen it done.)
I knew I could never afford to use pampers and baby wipes. A few dozen diapers will last for a number of your children. Every day, I’d have about two dozen diapers on the line. A neighbor told me once that it was a joy for her to see someone still using them. It brought back memories to her of when she had her children.
Needing diapers for your children need not be a crisis. Use cloth diapers. It is a great way to save money, and will help save the environment.
Corinne E. Mays, Pittsfield