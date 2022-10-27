To the editor: I’m voting yes on 4 for safer roads because a couple of years ago I was in a car accident in Great Barrington with an undocumented worker who did not have insurance because at the time he could not have a Massachusetts driver’s license.
He thought he had insurance. He didn’t. He had bought what he thought was insurance from a scammer who sells bogus insurance policies to undocumented persons. Because the other driver had no insurance, I had to pay hundreds of dollars for accident-related expenses that otherwise that driver’s insurer would have paid. There was also no insurance to pay for repairs to my old vehicle. Luckily, there were no physical injuries.
Now the Work and Family Mobility Act allows undocumented persons to get driver’s licenses and thus get car insurance. Undocumented people drive to work, drive to their children’s schools and drive for all of the other usual reasons. This law simply makes it safer for all of us to be on the roads, which explains why the law is supported by law enforcement and insurers as well as supporters of immigrant rights.
I wish this law had been in effect when I had my accident. Without it, I and many others suffered financial losses. This was wrong and unnecessary. To keep this law in effect, please vote yes on Question No. 4 on the ballot.
Sean Stanton, Great Barrington