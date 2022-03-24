To the editor: Pam Youngquist's March 18 letter to the editor reveals a truth I did not know: Two doctors brought to the Supreme Judicial Court of Massachusetts their case for the right of medical aid in dying.
Why? One advocate, diagnosed with prostate cancer, wants "the right to kill himself" to alleviate possible suffering at the end of his life.
I'm sorry for that doctor and feel compassion for all who suffer, especially those near death. Suffering is real, and everyone wants to ease the pain of those in torment. It's sad. Living in a pluralistic society, we hold different opinions about right or wrong and best outcomes regarding end-of-life suffering. Based on our different perspectives, no wonder dying with dignity means different things, which leads, as one writer put it, to an "inevitable clash of belief systems."
What's the ultimate good in considering our own future suffering and death?
While advances in medicine provide the dying with means to enable death with less suffering and "greater dignity," the means is medically assisted suicide. So how has suicide become a pathway to dignity? Aren't "suicide" and "death with dignity" mutually exclusive terms? According to my belief system, suicide is, to paraphrase theologian Michael Pakaluk, a mortal sin that cuts off God's grace and kills the supernatural life of the soul. That means higher stakes than the mere physical outcome: a spiritual outcome that should be thoughtfully considered by anyone embracing or advocating for The End of Life Options Act. There are things worse than suffering and death.
Facing death is a time of testing. What will be our legacy? Theologian Ronald Rolheiser asserts death should be our final gift to those we leave behind. I agree. Rather than self-annihilation, I will choose to recognize my total dependence on God, be grateful for the life He's given me, accept my own suffering and death as Jesus did His, trust in God's love, stay close to Him to the end, and revere and protect my immortal soul from grievous sin — preserving not some false version of dignity but the true sanctity with which God endowed me when He knit me in my mother's womb.
Stephen Garrity, Pittsfield