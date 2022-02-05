To the editor: After years of seeing “merger” on the fringe of Eagle pages, the eight-town district is getting serious. ("Would the school community support a merger of Berkshire Hills and Southern Berkshire? A new survey says they are open to it," Eagle, Jan. 28.)
After reading this article and the committee’s report, I would say that learning about the possibilities and supporting them are very different. I’m glad I got the chance to take the survey and participate in a focus group. I learned more myself. However, I think most people were somewhat confused by ambiguous options and unclear futures. So sure, we're open to learning more, but don’t take it as a thumbs up.
The pressing questions on people’s minds are yet to be answerable: What would the school’s name be? Where would it be built? Whose administration and staff get picked? What happens to school traditions? The irony is not lost on me that the shared four out of five top things liked about each school are characteristics of a small school — knowing everyone, staff who care, clubs open to all, close relationships between students. And we can’t forget the elephant, or rather building, in the room. Were it not for Great Barrington’s high tax rates, would the quality of SBRSD education even be questioned?
I could go on about the dim intricacies of this possible merge, but I know nostalgia and small-town identity will (not unjustly) lose out to financial factors, so let’s look at that. In this case, students seem to be money, but combining the schools doesn’t fix the 50 percent drop in enrollment — it’s just a Band-Aid. What happens in 2030? Do we combine with Lee?
I do appreciate the redistricting group's efforts. Community input is the way to go, but I think there’s a larger issue that needs to be addressed, and it affects more than just the schools. How do we get people invested in our communities year-round? That doesn’t mean coming up with a spring alternative to leaf-peeping and skiing. It doesn’t mean pushing second-home owners out (productivity is productivity) and it doesn’t mean handing over our economy to recreational drugs. For the sake of my own hope of a future in this area, I know there must be a way to move forward that isn’t accepting our dismal "fate."
I’ve already seen my kindergarten, my church and my general store close. The Berkshire population decline is a harsh reality that we have the opportunity now to try and fix, not just mitigate its effects. Don’t give up on our schools yet.
Nadia Makuc, Monterey
The writer is a senior at Mount Everett Regional School.