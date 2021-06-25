To the editor: As I prepared to sign on to the Boston Symphony Orchestra website on Monday morning at 10 a.m. to claim tickets for the July 4 concert, I wondered if it would be de ja vu all over again — would I face the challenges I had attempting to sign up for vaccination appointments?
To my surprise and delight, I did not have the problems that Mr. Gniadek details in his letter ("Letter: Tanglewood ticketing a tangled mess," Eagle, Friday). After affirming that I was not a bot, I was told that I was in a queue with 800 people. This number kept counting down and, by 10:32 am, I had my tickets.
I am sorry that Mr. Gniadek had such a difficult time but would suggest that making broad statements that the BSO doesn't want attendees and has failed us is neither productive nor accurate.
Judith Lamet, Pittsfield