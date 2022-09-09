To the editor: The proposed scheme to tax full-time residents differently from part-time residents is divisive and strongly criticized. ("A tax break for Stockbridge residents at the expense of seasonal homeowners? Here’s a look at whether the idea could go forward," Eagle, Aug. 26.)
Here is my suggestion.
First, what is the problem? Longtime residents who are elderly often have fixed income. Their property is a family treasure that they cannot simply sell and go live elsewhere. Taxes have increased greatly since they purchased the property and continue to increase every year.
A suggestion: For a resident, either full- or part-time who has paid real estate tax for at least 20 years and has attained the age of 65, the tax assessment is frozen at whatever its current amount may be.
The numbers, 20 years' residence and age of 65, could be adjusted without changing the concept. What if the homeowner makes significant improvements (not repairs) that normally would increase the tax assessment? The fixed assessment should be increased by the amount calculated using the then-current rate, but thereafter remain fixed at the new level. What if the property is damaged, for example, by a fire, and even after repairs its value is diminished so that the tax assessment would normally go down? I don’t know.
OK, Finance Committee. Your ball.
Ed Dartford, Stockbridge