Letter: A tale of two court cases

To the editor: I can't help but be struck by the juxtaposition of two stories that appeared in The Berkshire Eagle this week.
In the Sept. 7 edition, a story on page A4 recounts the 25-year sentence handed down to Jason McFadden for drug possession and illegal possession of a firearm. ("A Pittsfield man convicted on gun, drug charges was sentenced to up to 25 years in prison. A judge said it's the hardest part of her job," Eagle, Sept. 6.)
The day prior, in the Sept. 6 edition, a story appeared on page A3 recounting the 22-year sentence handed down to Enrique Tarrio for conspiring to violently overthrow the United States government. ("Proud Boys’ Tarrio gets 22 years for his role in Jan. 6 conspiracy," Eagle, Sept. 7.)
Now I know that it's not easy to compare the circumstances of any two particular cases, but it seems apparent to me that these two cases, taken together, tell a compelling tale about what's wrong with America today.
William J. Dellea, Pittsfield