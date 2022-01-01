To the editor: I’d like to point out something that everyone seems to be overlooking, which is Pittsfield’s own hidden gem that is right in plain sight.
I’m talking about the proposed bike course at Springside Park, and the bike course we have already that's called downtown North Street. In comparison with the two and the latest article in The Eagle, I quote: “Asphalt pump track, skills course, flow zone and dual slalom track.” Well, if you're looking for an asphalt pump track, you can’t get more asphalt than those bike lanes on downtown North Street. Looking for a flow zone? Downtown North Street has several of those. The flow zones are at every intersection and traffic light when nobody knows how to navigate that traffic design disaster, including people on bikes. A skills course? Yes, North Street already has that as well. You also need plenty of skill to also try and navigate that. Dual slalom track? That’s right, you guessed it. North Street also already has that, too. The white stakes set up on each side of North Street could be a top-notch slalom course. Let's face it: Nobody else knows what those white stakes are supposed to be used for.
Now for a couple added perks that aren't in the Springside Park proposal that North Street has. There is plenty of parking, which I’m not sure why. Nobody seems to go up there anymore, so why not use those spaces for the “bike course” parking? Believe it or not, North Street is even already set up for future bike course races.
So, put your shovels away and save your money, because we already have what the New England Mountain Bike Association is proposing and looking for and then some.
Philip Carroll, Pittsfield