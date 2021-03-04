To the editor: "Is Pittsfield a city, or a town?"
As an 11-year resident of Pittsfield, I've heard people refer to Pittsfield as both a city and a small town. "I love the town I'm part of," I've heard from Pittsfield residents, as well as "This is a beautiful city" from others. Yet I happen to be personally confused — is Pittsfield a town or a city?
As Pittsfield's identity continues to evolve, I suppose you could say I'm more in favor of Pittsfield being known as a metropolitan city, not a small town. I'm one that would love to reside in a large city such as Boston or San Francisco, yet do not have the financial situation to do so. So the fact that Pittsfield is and continues to be a small city pleases me; it's much different than than the small-farm-town vibe of my home town of Williamstown. Yet, as I live and often work in Pittsfield, I wonder: What are the missing elements of Pittsfield that make it more of a town and not a city?
For example, dining options after midnight are limited, and there is not a large foot-traffic "people-watching" scene on the streets. In my opinion, Pittsfield has a long way to go in terms of satisfying a definition of the word "city," and as a longtime member of the region I truly look forward to seeing how Pittsfield evolves in future years.
Jennifer Gorson, Pittsfield