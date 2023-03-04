Letter: A tale of two ticket-buying eras

To the editor: I stopped wasting time years ago trying to get James Taylor tickets at original Tanglewood prices. ("Tanglewood and James Taylor warn fans: If you want a seat to his sold-out concerts, you'll be buying them from bots for an exorbitant price," Eagle, Feb. 28.)
One way to tell you are being scammed is to ignore any website that sells tickets to the lawn by section. There are no such lawn sections. By the way, can I assume the Boston Symphony Orchestra sold Tanglewood tickets before there was an internet? Either call or come in person. Or keep crying while the BSO shares your tears but changes nothing, because I assume it must still make enough money while scores of regular folks keep getting cheated.
Seems to me it is up to them.
Michael Peskoe, Canaan, N.Y.