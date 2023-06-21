Letter: A teacher's tools in the fight against student phone use

To the editor: Way back when I was a high school English teacher in Great Neck, N.Y., teachers were encouraged to give grades in class participation, to be averaged in with the student's regular grade.
Participation included paying attention, asking questions and contributing to discussion of the assigned literature. Students who are on their phones are doing none of these things. A grade of D or F in participation, averaged in, would make it impossible for said students to achieve an A or B in that subject. Another weapon is a weekly quiz on material covered in class. Grades count.
Teachers have lots of weapons if they would only use them. Hit them where they live, and let the parents fight that out at a board meeting.
Joyce Hawkins, Sheffield