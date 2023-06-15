Letter: A test for anyone on the fence in the battle for the soul of America

To the editor: How exhilarating is all this Jack Smith, Donald Trump stuff?
Are we all excited, or is it just me? I have a project for all my pro-Trump, pro-insurrection, pro-domestic terrorist friends and absolutely anyone who somehow manages to be on the fence about which side they want to support.
Watch five or six minutes of U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., and then watch five or six minutes of U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio. Then watch five or six minutes of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and then five or six minutes of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. Then watch five or six minutes of Rachel Maddow or Lawrence O'Donnell or Ali Veshie and then watch five or six minutes of Sean Hannity. Back to back, one and then the other.
Now try and tell me both sides are the same. It's an interesting experiment.
Clark Terry Mahony, Pittsfield