To the editor: Anyone who says they are trying to save babies by canceling Roe vs Wade, we'll take you at your word if you'll answer just a couple of questions so we can be sure you really, really mean it.
So, after you saved all these babies, soon to be children, are you going to adopt them? Take them into your homes and love them as your own? Feed them? Educate them? Clothe them? Take them to the zoo and the circus, to the beach, pay for college? Give them your name?
I ask because the girls and women who have abortions do it because they have no other choice. Perhaps they were raped, abused, whatever — it doesn't matter. Women who do it never really get over it. It's not an easy form of birth-control to them and they regret it for all of their lives.
Bottom line, if they could keep it and raise it and care for it, they would. Sure, they could put it up for adoption, but chances are with all those babies available there wouldn't be enough kind and loving people to go around. The result would be a country overrun by unwanted children, most of whom would grow up to be angry, lost, unhappy adults.
I shudder at the thought. Don't we have enough of that now? If you really mean what you say, sure, save the babies, but save their mothers, too. Help them to give those babies the safe, healthy, affordable, loving homes that they deserve.
Jayne Church, Pittsfield