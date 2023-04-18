Letter: A threat to our fall foliage

To the editor: As I walk my dog in the mornings, I have noticed a disturbing black growth of what appears to be a fungus affecting many of the maple trees in our West Side neighborhood.
On further research, this is due to a fungus called Steganosporium ovatum, which attacks maples already weakened by pollution, deicing road salts and pests. Once established there appears to be no cure, and death of the tree over time is inevitable.
This threatens our beautiful fall season and a possible economic disaster for tourism.
Hopefully our city will seek expert advice to stem the spread of this disease as once established, the only course seems to be the removal of the affected trees.
We owe it to our beautiful county to do everything possible to try to avert this impending disaster.
Arthur Wasser, Pittsfield