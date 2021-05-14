To the editor: I gasped out loud when I read that Ben Kaplan, the 29-year-old bicyclist from New York, died from his injuries which occurred when he collided with a truck in Lenox last Wednesday. ("Bicyclist dies from injuries after colliding with truck in Lenox," Eagle, May 11.)
My heart goes out to him and his family. What a tragedy.
I bike frequently on the roads and the Ashuwilliticook. It is a wonderful and exhilarating activity and it seems that there are more people bicycling than in the past. It can't be said strongly enough that we bicyclists must follow the rules of the road, which includes stopping at stop signs and traffic lights and caution must also be used on the bike trail, which means riding on the right and notifying people when passing.
In addition, I urge motorists to please be aware that bicyclists are on the roads.
Claudia Coplan, Pittsfield