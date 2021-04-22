To the editor: Well, it is election season again in Dalton and other surrounding towns.
In Dalton, there are two candidates for one Select Board seat. One is Mr. Robert Bishop, incumbent and current Select Board chairman. The other candidate is Mr. John Roughley, who is the highway superintendent for Dalton.
My vote is for Mr. Robert Bishop, and I ask you to join me in that vote.
Mr. Bishop has been and continues to be a dedicated Select Board leader who has helped navigate the town through a challenging year. His servant leadership style is inspirational and great for Dalton. His dedication to the town can also be seen through his volunteer work with the Lions Club. I am honored to call him my Select Board colleague and friend. Bob is always ready to help any resident at a moment's notice.
I applaud Mr. Roughley for stepping forward as a candidate. He is a dedicated town employee but not the right candidate for the Select Board to help guide Dalton and our new town leaders into the future. The experience of Mr. Bishop and his dedication to Dalton far outweighs that of Mr. Roughley.
Please join me in voting for Mr. Robert Bishop. Early voting in person will be held in the Town Clerk’s Office, 462 Main St., April 26-29 and May 3-5. Early voting hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Polling hours on Election Day, May 10, are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the CRA.
Vote for Bob.
Joe Diver, Dalton
The writer is the vice chairman of the Dalton Select Board.