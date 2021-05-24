To the editor: We all are looking for great places to take a hike, especially this time of the year to look and find all the beautiful wildflowers like trilliums, Jack in The Pulpits and lady slippers — not to pick, but enjoy.
Lauren Stevens wrote about a great hike in North Bennington ("Lauren R. Stevens | Hikes & Walks: A trip to Vermont to walk in Robert Frost's footsteps," Eagle, May 22). Last year, we stopped there to take the hike. We were informed by the caretaker not to do it because the trail was filled with ticks and showed a bottle full of Ticks. We hiked elsewhere.
The article was great, but I believe that any articles about hikes should included an assessment of the tick population. With many visitors coming to the Berkshires to enjoy the beauty, it is important that they be informed about the tick population on our many trails. This is especially true if they have children with them. I urge anyone who writes or tells people about hiking in the Berkshires be sure to warn them of the dangers of ticks and what precautions to take. Enjoy. But be safe.
James M. Boyle, Cheshire