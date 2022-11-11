To the editor: Call it coincidence or call it the behind-the-scenes efforts of our representatives Smitty Pignatelli and Richard Neal. I prefer to call it the power of the press and, in particular, the power of The Berkshire Eagle to shed light on the plight of handicapped South County veterans.
My letter to The Berkshire Eagle outlining the inability of South County veterans to get approved in-home help from the Veterans Administration was published on Nov. 3 ("Letter: Are South County veterans being short-changed?"). No sooner had the newspaper hit the stands than I got a phone call from Maria Pallone of Veterans Affairs stating that my husband, a handicapped Army vet, had been approved for 20 hours a week of in-home help, to be provided by Salisbury Visiting Nurse Association in Sheffield. This is not only a victory for my husband but for all veterans living in South County.
So, kudos to The Berkshire Eagle and many thanks from all veterans of South County who will now receive the care they deserve for their patriotic and dedicated service.
Dr. Gillian Hettinger, Sheffield