To the editor: I had the privilege of attending not one but three incredible Christmas concerts at historic St Mark’s Church in Pittsfield: The Pittsfield High School Orchestra on Dec. 9, Berkshire Lyric Theater on Dec. 10 and soloist Joseph Sicotte on Dec. 17.
Congratulations to all of these outstanding performers and to music director Jeff Hunt, the Rev. Chris Fedoryshyn and parishioners who organized these. Along with healthy and fully masked/distanced concertgoers was an impressive audience of joyfully unmasked angels carved into this glorious house of worship looking down with renewed approval, as they did on that first Christmas concert in Bethlehem 2,000 years ago.
If you haven’t seen St Mark’s Church from the inside please consider a visit and you’ll then understand why so many talented artists wish to perform there. For Catholics and the curious, Masses are Saturday 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. (Spanish), Sunday 7 a.m., 10 a.m. and noon (West African), also daily at 8 a.m. Monday through Thursday.
James Massery, Pittsfield