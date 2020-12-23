Abolishing snow days creates storm for working moms
To the editor: It’s crystal clear why there was a time when teachers weren’t allowed to have their own families. Today, teachers spend countless, unpaid, hours disengaged with their families. They spend their nights planning lessons, inputting data, engaging in communication with colleagues and parents, filling out paperwork, student support forms, analyzing reports, developing intervention plans and completing countless mandatory district and schoolwide tasks. Teachers have persevered and managed this absurd workload because it’s unacceptable not to; you cannot be deemed a proficient teacher otherwise.
The problem is, you can’t be a good mother and wife alongside this career. So, “teacher moms” sacrifice at home to succeed at school; they fill out every form, gather every data point, and try harder. Teachers are always trying harder: bars are raised, more rigorous standards are placed, and new mandates, programs, and practices are pushed. The teachers in our district hold master’s degrees, pass endless tests, apply and continually renew their licenses, set goals and are endlessly evaluated on their performance. They endure unannounced observations that rate instructional effectiveness and engagement, submit evidence for every standard and receive a summative evaluation at the year’s end.
Under this sunbathed magnifying glass, teachers remain the heart of the whole operation. Powered by our passion, teacher moms have persevered, but telling us we need to work on snow days is the final snowflake. We cannot manage our children and students simultaneously. We cannot provide the quality, effective instruction our students deserve. I cannot give my all to my students while caring for an infant and a toddler.
I’m advised to put in for a sick day if I can’t work on a snow day. So now being a mom is an illness? We should be allowed a life outside teaching. We’ve been segregated; teacher moms are up against the majority of teachers wanting to work snow days. We would get out as soon as possible for summer break, but what’s the rush? We would most likely be back to some form of in-person learning in June. And a longer summer break is the last thing our students need. Our students need every minute to count this year. Delivering remote instruction on a snow day isn’t going to earn any gold stars.
Please bring back the joy of snow days. We need to keep the nostalgia of snow day’s alive. It’s not too late, even The Grinch returned Christmas.
Vanna Maffuccio, Becket
The writer is a Pittsfield educator.