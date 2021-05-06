To the editor: Concerning Derek Chauvin's guilty verdicts for murdering George Floyd, I am both glad and sad.

Glad because Mr. Chauvin has been brought to justice, but sad because Mr. Floyd had to die.

Abuse in this country is not new. It is a situation that goes on every day in every city, state and country. In Saudi Arabia, women are treated as second-class citizens, and are just now beginning to gain some basic rights such as driving, shopping by themselves and going to school. 

Abuse is not new to my family, either. I come from a family of Holocaust survivors. My dad and my uncle were the only two people that survived long-term. Another uncle survived the war, but passed away from a heart attack when I was 7. 

The Holocaust survivors suffered terribly. They were imprisoned, tortured, starved and forced to do hard labor. I asked my uncle once how he survived. He said, "I truly don't know. I was just one of the prisoners who were lucky enough not be chosen to go to the gas chambers."

Support our journalism. Subscribe today. →

I am lucky enough to have a picture of my family taken about 1930. My grandparents were rather stern looking, but they must have been wonderful, hardworking citizens of Poland. I wish I could have known them, but that was not meant to be.

The Nazis were also against African Americans, gay people and anyone who was different. George Floyd's death is simply a continuation of what went on in World War II.

Modern civilization prides itself on rising "above" the animals as in wildlife, in living in a "civilized" way. When we murder one another because of our differences, human beings are no better than the gorillas which we are originally descended from.

Diane Ditman, Pittsfield

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.