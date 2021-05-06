To the editor: Concerning Derek Chauvin's guilty verdicts for murdering George Floyd, I am both glad and sad.
Glad because Mr. Chauvin has been brought to justice, but sad because Mr. Floyd had to die.
Abuse in this country is not new. It is a situation that goes on every day in every city, state and country. In Saudi Arabia, women are treated as second-class citizens, and are just now beginning to gain some basic rights such as driving, shopping by themselves and going to school.
Abuse is not new to my family, either. I come from a family of Holocaust survivors. My dad and my uncle were the only two people that survived long-term. Another uncle survived the war, but passed away from a heart attack when I was 7.
The Holocaust survivors suffered terribly. They were imprisoned, tortured, starved and forced to do hard labor. I asked my uncle once how he survived. He said, "I truly don't know. I was just one of the prisoners who were lucky enough not be chosen to go to the gas chambers."
I am lucky enough to have a picture of my family taken about 1930. My grandparents were rather stern looking, but they must have been wonderful, hardworking citizens of Poland. I wish I could have known them, but that was not meant to be.
The Nazis were also against African Americans, gay people and anyone who was different. George Floyd's death is simply a continuation of what went on in World War II.
Modern civilization prides itself on rising "above" the animals as in wildlife, in living in a "civilized" way. When we murder one another because of our differences, human beings are no better than the gorillas which we are originally descended from.
Diane Ditman, Pittsfield