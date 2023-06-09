Letter: Acknowledging alcohol's destructive properties

To the editor: I was blown away when I read the factual information on alcohol and realized how society seemingly cherished this toxic substance, myself included at one point in time.
These days it does nothing for me because I know the truth. The truth is right there for all to see printed on the American Cancer Association and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention websites. Alcohol is a group 1 carcinogen (these are the worst types of carcinogens like asbestos) responsible for seven types of the worst cancers. There is no safe amount to consume.
The CDC follows this up and states that if you still must drink alcohol knowing this information you should never consume any more than one drink for a woman and two for a man on any given occasion, and any more than that on any occasion is binge drinking. Yet more than 65 percent of the population continues to drink despite these facts. We haven’t even started talking about the drinking and driving or violence associated with this lifestyle or how every public social event is centered around this addictive, poisonous, cancer-causing substance.
I’ve attended several events in the past that featured wine tastings to raise awareness of cancer. I am asking for more of society to join me against this addictive, cancer-causing substance and spread the word. Let’s get active, get our children active and feed our bodies right. Shots of beet juice and wheatgrass are just as much fun. I have noticed over the years our local restaurants have started adding nonalcoholic mocktails, and I think that is a great thing. Thank you to all of you who do this even though the restaurant business in itself relies on alcohol sales as a large part of its overall profits.
If you’re reading this and suffering from alcohol abuse disorder and wanting to reduce your use and attempting to “moderate” but continually failing, it is not your fault. That is the nature of this drug. You can beat it, and if you need help I beg of you to ask for it. We all deserve better for ourselves, our children and all of society.
Scott Moore, Lee