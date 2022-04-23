To the editor: Two of the candidates for Lee Select Board, Robert Wright and Gordon Bailey, say they are against the PCB dump proposed in Lee. ("A three-way race has emerged for a seat being vacated by longtime Lee Select Board member Patricia Carlino," Eagle, April 16.)
As an active leading member of the No PCB Dump group, I have to tell you that I have never, ever seen or heard from them in regard to joining the fight to stop the PCB Dump. In the last two-plus years, they never attended any of our meetings, protests, educational seminars, etc.
The third candidate, Anne Langlais, has demonstrated her opposition to the PCB dump by her actions and words working with the No PCB Dump group and Housatonic River Initiative for years fighting this dump. Her involvement includes numerous Zoom meetings, legal research and meetings, protests, education events, fundraising and more.
As an experienced businesswoman, town representative, and member of committees and organizations, she has a wealth of experience, a willingness to listen to varied viewpoints, a commitment to transparent government operation and an openness that encourages inclusion. She is compassionate and honest, and she will work hard for Lee residents.
Please remember that people running for office will say anything to get themselves elected. However, in this case, actions really do speak louder than words. Don’t be dumped on; make the right choice. Vote for Anne Langlais on May 16.
Janice Castegnaro Braim, Lee