To the editor: I agree with Charlie Blaisdell's opinion that "positive thoughts are always better than negative ones" ("Letter: Reply to reader's letter about Trump," Eagle, July 2).
I believe one should argue an issue with facts rather than engage in ad hominem attacks. Still, I can understand why the initial June 30 letter-writer ("Letter: Trump is still a danger to the country," Eagle, June 30) referred to Trump supporters as "deluded."
"Oxford Languages" states that a delusion is "an idiosyncratic belief or impression that is firmly maintained despite being contradicted by what is generally accepted as reality or rational argument."
We have all seen the photos of Marjorie Taylor Greene wearing a mask with the phrase "Trump Won." A recent Guardian poll shows a majority (53 percent) of Trump voters believe he was the legitimate winner of the 2020 election. And, despite evidence from bipartisan election officials and members of the judiciary to the contrary, this misguided belief in the former president's "victory" is still being perpetuated.
Almost 30 percent of Trump supporters (per a June poll taken by The Hill) have firmly decided that under no circumstances will they be getting the COVID vaccine. This, despite ample evidence from experts and renowned institutions of the vaccines' safety and efficacy, and that herd immunity is the only way our nation and the world can ever return to "normal."
These are only two examples of the myriad lies that Trump supporters steadfastly believe. Both are cases of "idiosyncratic belief(s) or impression(s) that (are) firmly maintained despite being contradicted by what is generally accepted as reality or rational argument."
As a nation, we need to start agreeing on the same set of basic facts and truths. Sadly, though, as long as Mr. Trump and his supporters insist on holding on to their misguided beliefs, there will always be others who, out of frustration, will refer to these supporters as "deluded." While labelling is unproductive, still, I understand the frustration that leads to this behavior.
Daniel Patrick Moynihan famously wrote that "Everyone is entitled to his own opinions, but not his own facts." If we are to move forward as a nation and heal our deep divide, we must start agreeing on and understanding the difference between an opinion and a fact. Mr. Blaisdell's letter is filled with his opinions while, unfortunately, lacking in facts.
Melissa Bye, Sandisfield