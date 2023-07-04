Letter: Adams circus to benefit local emergency services

To the editor: The Adams Street Fair Committee will sponsor the Zerbini Family Circus from July 14 to 16 at the Aggie Fairgrounds at Bowie Field.
The event will raise money to fund Adams emergency services. Advance tickets are $15 for adults and free child entry with each adult purchase. Additional children's tickets are $10 each. Advance tickets are available at AJ"s Trailside Pub Adams, Berkshire Blends 20 Marshal Street North Adams , Racing Mart Adams, Harry's Supermarket Pittsfield and Greenridge Variety Dalton. You can also mail to Dan McGinnis Sr. at 1 Pinnacle Drive, Adams 01220. Make out checks to Adams Street Fair Committee and include a self-addressed stamp envelope. Performances are July 14 at 5 and 7 p.m., July 15 at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., and July 16 at 2 p.m.
The performances include amazing performers from around the world, dogs, ponies and horses.
Doors open one hour before show time. Free parking is available.
For more information, call Joe at 413-212-0953 or Dan at 413 776-7304.
Dan Mcginnis Sr., Adams