Adams should better help liquor licensees
To the editor:
Very discouraging to see the Adams Select Board vote to only reduce the 2021 liquor license fees by 25 percent.
Other cities and towns either waived the 2021 fee or charged a very minimal amount.
The American Legion, like the rest of the clubs and bars in Adams, paid their 2020 license fee of $1,100. But because of state and local prohibitions caused by COVID-19 they weren’t allowed to open.
It seems only fair that in good faith the town should either reimburse the license-holders for 2020 or waive next year’s. Unfortunately, this is just another example of Adams not being business-friendly. Has the Select Board walked down Park or Summer streets lately?
The Legion, like other clubs and bars, support numerous organizations and activities in Adams. Years ago, they sold their post to the town for use as a Town Hall at a very fair price even though they were offered much more for a commercial use. But as often happens to veterans and other service organizations, they are thanked for their service and contributions but when they could use a little help from the government, it is not there. Very sad and discouraging.
Keith McLear, Adams
The writer is commander of Adams Post 160 American Legion.