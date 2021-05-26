To the editor: Safety at the intersection of Route 7 and the Monument Mountain Regional High School driveway is once again discussed after another accident.
The discussion goes around in circles. First off, drivers on Route 7 are seeing two conflicting speed signs, one right after another, which has never made sense to me. I seldom see anyone slow down there unless a police officer is present and traffic crowded. If you have a choice between 50 and 35 on a free stretch of road, what are you going to do?
But rather than putting lights at the intersection that would regulate traffic twice a day, leaving the other times as dangerous as ever, a roundabout would really do the trick of showing everyone all the time that this is a dangerous intersection, and would keep anyone leaving the high school at any time safe, without much trouble to travelers on Route 7 — another way around it.
Anne Legene, Great Barrington