Letter: Addressing housing affordability in the Berkshires

To the editor: The national “Out of Reach” report highlights the housing affordability problem, especially for low-wage workers and young people in entry level jobs. ("A new study shows housing costs in Berkshire County make it hard for anyone earning under $27 an hour to stay," Eagle, June 16.)
In Berkshire County, the report finds that a household wage of $27 per hour is required to pay for a modest apartment. The report assumes that all of these people will live alone or with dependents. Two people living together as partners or housemates, each earning the $15 minimum wage, exceed this level together, earning $30 per hour. To pay for housing, most families at all but the highest income levels require two working adults, whether they are renting or paying a mortgage. There are special categories of persons in need of housing assistance such as single parents of young children and elderly persons with small fixed incomes.
People who qualify for subsidized housing often qualify for MassHealth, reduced rate utilities and other benefits that are jeopardized by higher earnings. As currently structured, income-qualification creates negative incentives for earning more reportable income. If the income threshold is exceeded, individuals lose their “affordable” apartment, health insurance and other benefits. Why not shift to a proportional reduction in the subsidy that allows individuals to retain the majority of their increased income?
Solving the housing crisis will require increasing the minimum wage, providing economic mobility through education and skills training for jobs with higher pay, and relinquishing the notion that every single adult needs their own abode. The price of housing is a symptom, not a cause of the affordability problem. What if employers paid a living wage? What if more people shared living quarters with family members or housemates? What if there were more opportunities to gain the skills for higher wage jobs? What if minimum wage jobs were only entry-level and time-limited, a start on the path to jobs requiring more skills and responsibility? What if the Berkshire economy were more diversified and less reliant on service industries?
The amelioration of the affordability problem is multi-faceted, requiring considerable public and private collaboration and investment.
Margot S. Moomaw, Williamstown