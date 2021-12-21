To the editor: As a resident of Great Barrington, I take exception to the article "Finding an apartment in Great Barrington always has been a challenge. The pandemic made it worse" (Eagle, Dec. 1).
It highlights what is happening in Great Barrington as a local issue, rather than affordable housing being a local, county, state and national concern.
Great Barrington has actively worked to address affordable housing through a nonprofit group, the state and our municipal government. Their efforts have created a 45-unit residential development in the center of town, with others planned.
The sudden shortage of affordable housing nationally has been caused in large part by the pandemic. Berkshire County in particular has become a targeted location to escape to, which has vacuumed up available places to live. This was unexpected and caused some to scurry to find housing they can afford.
Solving this problem isn’t accomplished by simply turning on a light switch. Lots of time and red tape is involved. Clarence Fanto’s column in Saturday’s Eagle discussed the challenges Lenox is experiencing to create affordable housing. Heather Bellow should have included information about what other towns are doing to deal with this situation in her article about Great Barrington's housing situation. Instead, she seemed to single out Great Barrington, leaving some readers to possibly believe we are an outlier. Not so.
Frank Gunsberg, Great Barrington