To the editor: The Cheshire Select Board has fulfilled the old adage "no good deed goes unpunished." ("Cheshire Council on Aging officials resign amid Select Board concerns over proposed budget increase," Eagle, Feb. 20.)
Carole Hilderbrand took a moribund Senior Center and within three years turned it into a vibrant center that served the senior residents of Cheshire as never before. She did not get the support or appreciation that she deserved.
For the board to allow conditions to develop where she resigned "for lack of support" is a bad thing for the town of Cheshire. The board has gained the micromanagement control it wants, perhaps, but it has allowed the golden goose to leave. Carole Hildebrand approached her position as a professional. She spent far more time and energy helping the seniors of Cheshire than was contained in her "job description." She worked from home, at off hours, and responded whenever there was a need.
Her treatment by the Select Board has been shabby. She deserved better. The town of Cheshire deserves better.
Jan Kuniholm, Cheshire