To the editor: I received my second Moderna shot Saturday at the middle school in Great Barrington.
I am beyond grateful to now be fully vaccinated, and offer my thanks and respect to all those who are so capably making that happen for so many of us. However, having shown up 10 minutes before my appointed time of 1:28 p.m. as requested, I encountered a line outside the clinic that went all the way along the back end of the parking lot. I waited in line for 45 minutes and finally got my shot at 2 p.m.
For many people, myself among them, standing for that length of time is difficult for many reasons. It seems that Moderna second shots were being given and also Pfizer first shots. It was obvious by the length of the line outside that it was a first-come, first-served situation. Luckily it was a beautiful, warm day.
In the future, might the site put in place some of what is being done up at the Berkshire Community College clinic, i.e., a police person routing traffic and having people who come early park across the street and wait for the appointed time? Also, the parking lot near the clinic is small, and while the line continued to get longer and longer, many people were either leaving parking spots or coming in to try to find one.
I'm sure I can't begin to appreciate the logistics of managing a vaccine site and hope my comments above are taken as suggestions for an improved experience for all.
Linda Benton, Becket