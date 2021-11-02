To the editor: Twenty-five years ago, the worst thing possible happened to me.
My beautiful 19-year-old daughter Diana, my only child, called me early in the morning to tell me she was sick. She was a freshman at Marist College and studying for her finals. She told me she had been vomiting, turning blue and couldn’t feel her legs.
After calling in for a personal day to my principal at Clarksburg School, I frantically drove to Poughkeepsie, N.Y. Once there, I begged a girl in the hall to call an ambulance. I got to my daughter just in time — she died in my arms. They performed an autopsy and she died of bacterial meningitis. How could this be? I’d never heard of it.
Why wasn’t there a vaccine for it? Well there was one, but it was only for soldiers living in close quarters. You can bet I became a proponent of educating everyone and pushing this vaccine. My life changed from that day forward. I cannot believe or understand why so many people, especially parents, are so opposed to getting the vaccine for COVID. God help you and all of us. I hope you can survive if you lose someone you love as a result.
Donna Morgan, North Adams