To the editor: I am writing this as a 40-year resident of Stockbridge. After attending the May 16 annual town meeting, all of the articles had a "no" vote in addition to being passed.
I have never experienced this. One article in particular that has rankled me is the purchase of a new fire truck, while acknowledging a million dollars is a hefty price. While a unanimous yes vote would have been a responsible one, this tells me that we have citizens who would benefit with a few points of enlightenment. I am a proud member of the Finance Committee. Our members give their time and expertise. Our meetings are open to all, as is the baby town meeting.
The liabilities and lawsuits would be endless with aging equipment, and our volunteer fire team would be at risk. So, my neighbors, I invite you to join us at a Finance Committee meeting for the correct and best information as to why we recommend spending for items in the town budget requests, so when that time cones again for that important article on the warrant, you are able to make an educated best choice with your vote.
Diane Heady-Reuss, Stockbridge
The writer is a member of the Stockbridge Finance Committee.