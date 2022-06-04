To the editor: NPR reports that 27 school shootings have taken place so far in 2022, and we still have seven months to get through.
Twenty-seven. The number breaks down to about five per month, a little more than one a week. At this rate, we can expect to have over 60 by the time we celebrate the arrival of 2023. Last year, there were 34. It’s becoming routine.
With each horrifying massacre, we talk about the potential of stricter laws, the need for better mental health services, and the morbid reality that we must train our youngsters in procedures in case they are faced with a bad guy with a gun. And together we wonder: What has happened? What has gone wrong? Then the experts come on scene to conduct an examination in the hope that we can learn something and better prepare ourselves for the next time.
The investigation in Uvalde has turned to the response time of the local police department, which is now under U.S. Justice Department review. I’m not a police officer, so I don’t know if I would act quickly enough under life and death circumstances, but it turns out that after arriving at Robb Elementary School, the officers took more than an hour to kill the gunman once he had gone inside the school. The review will show if this was an error in judgment, strategy or both.
I am not criticizing Uvalde’s police officers. I am merely suggesting to those who cling to the Second Amendment with all their might to stop spewing the notion that the only thing to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun like it’s a foregone conclusion. It’s not true. In Uvalde, the good guys with guns showed up, in full force, but we still lost 19 children and two adults. It’s time to enact gun laws that assure background checks and waiting periods, block the sale of assault-style weapons and reasonably raise the age to purchase a gun to 21.
Steve Smith, Pittsfield