To the editor: In Williamstown, please give one vote for Albert Cummings.
Albert Cummings is a new name but familiar face and message in the race for Select Board and he wants to defend the safety, growth and opportunity for every resident especially those who aren’t usually heard.
I read a quote published in The Berkshire Eagle and attributed to Mr. Cummings as “I’ve been a builder all my life and I think I can build relationships. I want to be the bridge where people can connect through me and talk to each other to make a better community. Somebody has to bring this town together.” ("Three vie for one-year term on Williamstown Select Board," Eagle, April 9.) To me, this vision is as rare as it is wonderful.
Albert Cummings and his family have lived, attended public schools and worked in Williamstown for four generations and 150-plus years of healthy town arguments mostly with resolutions positively affecting the town, residents and visitors.
Many people have told Albert that Williamstown just isn’t the same anymore. He has told me that the many, many people he talks with every day in his work and life share very strong feelings that there is too much fighting and discourse and agenda that can be ruining people’s lives and businesses residents depend upon. Perhaps you have heard some of this discourse around town.
He described Williams College as doing a tremendous amount toward evolving Williamstown in many aspects of a very positive future. Agree or disagree with individual actions, Williams contributes to a wonderful town environment attracting the absolute best people in all areas “especially all the educators, office folks, tradespeople and building & grounds workers who are my friends and I see all the time in town” he told me.
Albert has also experienced the rare opportunity to develop an amazing skill (singer, songwriter and recording artist) and experienced much of the world and many cultures.
Have a discussion with Albert or through his Facebook campaign page. You’ll hear how true to Williamstown he is. It may reenergize you about your town.
From one of his best songs, he sings “I ain’t got no 'S' on my chest, I’m just a regular man ....” But his song “Home Town” is one that shares his hometown devotion and pride.
Please plan to vote on May 11, please give one vote for Albert Cummings.
Bruce Whitney, Williamstown