To the editor: A big thank you to reporter Danny Jin for his political/human interest piece in the weekend Eagle on former Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse. ("A year after a bruising primary defeat, progressive Alex Morse finds peace in governing a town of fewer than 4,000 people," Eagle, Oct. 9.)
Like many others in Berkshire County, I was a loyal Morse volunteer during his 2020 Democratic primary campaign for our U.S. House seat.
During his hard-fought campaign, I found Alex to be an amazing candidate who never wavered on his strong progressive values toward health care coverage for all, a true living wage, protecting public and higher education without a lifetime of debt, environmental and racial justice, taking effective steps to meet today’s very active climate crisis and so much more.
In my opinion, Alex’s intellect, background and experience in public service is exactly what our nation needs today for those "stepping to the plate" to serve. After well over a year of running a campaign based on truth and integrity, in the final weeks he had to deal with charges which were later proven to be baseless, experiencing the worst form of negative style politics.
Jin’s article is not the first time The Eagle has published fact-based coverage on this 2020 race between an old-style, moderate Democrat and a young, progressive public servant, but this piece finally gave a full voice to the human side of Alex Morse — a young man who wants to make a difference, while serving his community with intellect and grit.
Thank you, Danny, for this full coverage, and go Alex — I will be looking forward to watching your next chapter. Provincetown is lucky to have you working as their town manager, with active plans in place toward solid changes in Eastern Massachusetts. I personally hope one day here in Western Massachusetts we will get to experience again Alex’s exemplary style of public service.
Tommie L. Hutto-Blake, Becket