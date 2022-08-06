To the editor: Why Alf? It is his time, his window of opportunity is now, not in six years when the next election will take place.
This is Alf's lifelong dream to become the sheriff of Berkshire County. Alf and his family have determined that he must make the best of this opportunity. Everything he has done so far in his career has him prepared and ready for this elected position.
It is very admirable that he has taken a leave of absence from his current position as chief probation officer in Southern Berkshire County without pay in order to prepare for this election properly. This clearly shows his passion and perseverance for achieving his lifetime goal.
As a lifelong friend of Alf for more than 40 years, I believe he has the knowledge and skill to be successful as the next sheriff. Please get out and vote on Sept. 6.
Randy Kinnas, Lee