To the editor: The latest Barrington Stage Company production "All of Me" is a sensitive glimpse into the lives of disabled people and their caregivers. ("A comic tale of love and disability comes to Barrington Stage in 'All of Me,'" Eagle, Sept. 15.)
The complex emotions of the disabled; the frustration of dependency; the desire to live a "normal" life and to love and be loved; and the caregivers' kindness and caring, yet the guilt they feel for the burden of the sacrifices they have to make in their own lives.
A mixture of sadness, gladness and the compounded frustration of poverty versus wealth in the lives of our challenged population should kindle our understanding of how best to interact and include these valuable lives into our community. This show has more depth than just a play.
Thankfully, it will be shared with our student community thanks to supporters. Thank you all who made this production possible. Go see it.
Dr. Arthur Wasser, Pittsfield