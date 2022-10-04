To the editor: Many thanks to all involved in putting the thought-provoking and moving "All of Me" on the stage at the Barrington Stage Company. ("A comic tale of love and disability comes to Barrington Stage in 'All of Me,'" Eagle, Sept. 15.)
Many thanks to the donor who made it possible for nearly the entire 11th- and 12th-grade classes from the Mount Greylock Regional School to attend the play at the Boyd-Quinson stage on Wednesday. It is always fascinating to watch a room of young adults watch a live dramatic performance. The performance clearly resonated with our students yesterday. Many were moved. All were left with deeper understandings of the human condition.
Yesterday, our students and adult chaperones (including this very fortunate superintendent) had the opportunity to see deeply into the lives of characters navigating highly complex lives — lives that we perhaps see but rarely get to better understand. This original work, premiering at the Barrington Stage Company, delivered understanding. We are fortunate to live among many arts organizations that see building better, more cohesive, more sustainable, more just communities as some of their primary objectives.
The Barrington Stage Company stands as a leader in these efforts, as does their retiring founder and artistic director, Julie Boyd. I hope that over the coming days more friends and neighbors do themselves the service of seeing this powerfully produced and acted show. All in the audience will be transported and leave as more insightful and thoughtful people for having taken this theatrical journey.
Jason McCandless, Pittsfield
The writer is superintendent of the Mount Greylock Regional School District.