Allow recounts and review voting lists
To the editor:
If Joe Biden really wants to unite the United States of America, he needs to make all 50 states open and update the voting lists, make sure all ballots turned in are legal and arrest anyone who violated election laws. He can make this happen if he really wants to unify this broken country. Remember, the Democrats have allowed this great country to be divided.
So, Joe, if you want to unify the U.S., start cleaning up the DNC. Prove this 2020 election was 100 percent honest and all ballots are legitimate. If you want us to believe you and follow you, lead by example. Five decades in “public service” make us wonder where your millions come from. Explain your family’s millions; we all know books can be cooked. After 50 years of being a corrupt politician, why should we believe or follow you now?
Patrick Fennell, Great Barrington