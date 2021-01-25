Alphonse Pelletier’s junior symphony
To the editor: The story on Page A2 of the Jan. 20 Berkshire Eagle that Jeannie Machino extracted from the archives of 1934 tells about the Stanley Club Junior Symphony and its highly credentialed director, a French horn virtuoso named Alphonse J. Pelletier.
The maestro developed the orchestra as an avenue for high school-aged musicians to receive ensemble musical training. The group seems to have been both popular and productive, with a membership of about 100 young musicians. Among them was a trumpet player named Alan Grieve, who was my father, and who pursued a career in the music business, eventually leading his own bands and securing a regular assignment on Saturday nights at the Stanley Club.
I’m sure my father revered Mr. Pelletier because among his belongings was a beautiful little — but thick — pink velvet scrapbook full of articles about the symphonies of his inspiring mentor. There was also a hard copy studio photograph of Alphonse Pelletier dressed up in his white suit and hat. An extensive collection of photographs my father used to compile his two Berkshire bands books includes several pictures of Pelletier with various musical groups. All this material is housed in the local history section of the Berkshire Athenaeum. Ideally, anyone interested could take a look; unfortunately for now, COVID restrictions are in order.
Cande Grieve, Pittsfield