To the editor: A little-known caregiving program that allows the elderly to stay in the home is called adult foster care, which we call adult family care.
It provides a stipend for the family, nursing support, help with future planning and other support services. Perhaps more importantly, families often provide care in isolation, unaware of the community support that exists in the Berkshires through this program. Anyone qualifies who is over the age of 16, including the elderly, who qualifies for MassHealth and who cannot live safely on their own due to a disability. The household can be all-family or non-family, though spouses and guardians do not qualify to be caregivers. You can learn more at bcarc.org/programs or call 413-464-7262, ext. 15
Maryann Hyatt, Sheffield
The writer is the chief operating officer of Berkshire County Arc.