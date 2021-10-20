To the editor: It looks like we’re in a crisis.
There is a worldwide shortage of semiconductor chips. Just about everything we need or use depends on chips to function. A car requires many chips. If it is missing one chip, it won’t run. That’s why you can actually sell a used car for more than you paid for it. It has a full set of chips. New cars on the other hand are a victim of the chip shortage. Major car companies are cutting back on production by 40 percent because they can’t get the chips they need.
The shortage in chips translates into a shortage of almost everything. Combine that with a supply hang-up where hundreds of container ships sit motionless just offshore of our largest ports while workers are quitting their jobs, and the economy could be in big trouble. The chip shortage alone affects food, energy, all kinds of technology — just about everything. Prices can only keep going up. It’s a matter of supply and demand. High demand and low supply can only lead to inflation. And the chip shortage is expected to last several years.
The Federal Reserve is making things worse by printing trillions of dollars out of thin air. The more dollars they print, the less each dollar is worth. All this is going to affect the financial markets. Commodities have been moving up since June. And I’m sure everyone has noticed the higher prices for everything from food to houses.
Finally, Christmas looks to be rather bleak this year. Smart shoppers will buy their presents now. By December there might not be a lot to buy.
Charles Steinhacker, Great Barrington