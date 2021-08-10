To the editor: Way to go, Mr. Biden.
Prices up for all goods and services, laughing stock of the world, while at the same time allowing COVID-positive illegal migrants to be dispersed throughout our great country. What other infectious diseases are they distributing throughout our still-great country? Although how much longer that will be true is anyone's guess due to your America-last polices.
You are selling out the greatest country in the world, Mr. Biden. I will use some of your own words to you Mr. Biden: Have you no shame? It's a rhetorical question because we know you have none. I long for Jimmy Carter, it took him four years to wreak havoc on this great l land. You have managed to almost — I said almost — destroy us in eight months.
We will survive your presidency, I hope. God bless America.
Kevin Maher, Pittsfield