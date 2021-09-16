To the editor: It is great that Pittsfield is receiving more than $40 million under the American Rescue Plan Act.
The goal of both the American Rescue Plan and the American Family Plan is to rebuild our economy stronger than ever. I am surprised, however, that some members of Congress, including Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, want to include a small business investment tax in the American Family Plan.
In the wake of COVID-19, this tax is a bad idea and is bad for new development projects. This tax will make much-needed projects less attractive to investors meaning, in some cases, they won’t happen at all. The American Family Plan is important legislation intended to improve our human infrastructure, not to hinder our critical development needs.
Tim Doyle, Pittsfield