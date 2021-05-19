To the editor: Congress will not consider Medicare for All in America, but the American taxpayer is subsidizing socialized medicine all around the world.
America must stop providing military aid to countries that have socialized medicine. For example, Israel got $3.8 billion in military aid from the U.S. in 2019. That is money that the Israeli government has redirected in order to pay for socialized medicine for Israeli citizens, and debt-free college for Israeli children.
If the Israeli people, for example, want to throw their military weight around like the Americans do, then they should have to pay for it like we Americans do — with debt that will be paid off by our great-grandchildren. Militarism or medical care? Let the citizens of Israel — without American taxpayer support — be forced to choose. Likewise for the citizens of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, etc. America must stop providing military aid to countries that have socialized medicine because that’s how we pay for their social benefits which we can’t get for ourselves.
Howard Martin Katzoff, Great Barrington