Letter: Americans should boycott Fox News over its harmful lies

To the editor: Fox News knowingly spread false information in order to increase their "bottom line" and expand their audience.
Their wanton actions worsened the divisiveness that already existed in America. Fox News top executives and journalists willingly sacrificed their personal integrity to the detriment of democracy. Their wrongful behavior is reminiscent of autocratic regimes like Russia. They, too, promote propaganda and hide the truth from their people. The current war in Ukraine is proof of what can happen when the general public is fed lies and kept from knowing the truth about their government leaders. Is that what we want for America?
Fox News should be made to make restitution for the harm they've done. Journalists who participated in this deception should be fired immediately. Such action would serve as a deterrent to others who might be tempted to cause harm to our democracy. America needs to be able to trust that the media projects facts not conspiracy theories.
I would like to propose that Americans boycott Fox News. Show them that we condemn their actions and will not allow them to put our democracy at risk.
Beverly J. Tobin, Pittsfield